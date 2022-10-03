Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

NSW fight back late after Morris, Paris blitz

WA paceman Lance Morris snared 5-36 to help dismiss NSW for 180 on opening day of the Sheffield Shield season before the hosts slipped to 2-18 at stumps

AAP & cricket.com.au

3 October 2022, 09:00 PM AEST

