NSW fight back late after Morris, Paris blitz

Ball dominates opening day of Shield season as 12 wickets fall

NSW skipper Kurtis Patterson provided the sole resistance with the bat before debutant Ben Dwarshuis landed two quick blows with the ball in an intriguing opening day of the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield season.

Western Australia speedster Lance Morris snared 5-36 and Joel Paris chipped in with 3-39 as NSW were bowled out for 180 late on Monday at the WACA Ground.

Patterson was left stranded on 72 off 149 balls, with the left-hander a class above as wickets tumbled around him.

WA board the Morris express as quick steamrolls NSW

In reply, WA stumbled to 2-18 at stumps, with openers Sam Whiteman (0) and Cameron Bancroft (2) falling to Dwarshuis in his first-class debut.

The host's own debutant, Sam Fanning, ground his way to stumps and was unbeaten on 13 off 41 balls alongside the WA male player-of-the-year from last season, Hilton Cartwright (2no off 17 balls).

QUICK SINGLE Ultimate guide for the 2022-23 Sheffield Shield

Morris was the hero of the day, with the 24-year-old averaging speeds of up to 144kph throughout his 18 overs on his way to a second first-class five-wicket haul that put WA in the box seat before the late stumble.

"I'm just starting to understand my role within the team," Morris said.

"I've got a licence to bowl fast and intimidate. I'm settling into my role nicely now, and I'm enjoying it.

"We'll regroup tomorrow. We know NSW are going to come pretty hard early tomorrow, but hopefully we can blunt that and pile on a few runs."

Fellow WA quick Jhye Richardson – who himself hit speeds up 147kph during his spell of 4-24 in the two sides Marsh Cup clash on Saturday – wasn't selected for the Sheffield Shield opener as medicos manage his return from a minor hamstring complaint suffered during the pre-season.

Dwarshuis caps dream debut with a wicket first ball

Veteran batter Shaun Marsh also missed the first red-ball game of the season as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

NSW crawled to 0-30 off 18 overs before Morris inflicted an important double blow.

Daniel Hughes (15) was the first to fall when he struck Morris straight to mid-off, and the Blues were 2-37 when a diving Paris took a sharp catch at gully to dismiss Blake Nikitaras (20).

Morris found the edge of Jason Sangha (21) after lunch, and he had his fourth wicket when he bowled Baxter Holt for three.

The five-wicket haul was complete when Morris dismissed tailender Chris Tremain.

Paris and spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (2-33) helped clean up the middle and lower-order.

Morris uproots Holt's off stump with express pace

Patterson's patience proved crucial in helping NSW avoid a complete crumble like they experienced in their nine-wicket one-day loss to WA on Saturday.

In that match, the Blues slumped to 6-20 before being rolled for 76, with WA needing just 17 overs to reach the victory target.

Patterson's half-century has at least given NSW something to bowl to in the Shield match, but WA remain in the box seat to take a sizeable first-innings lead if they survive what promises to be a tricky morning session on day two.

Watch WA v NSW live and free on cricket.com.au's match centre and the CA Live app.