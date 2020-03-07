Bulls take first-innings lead over WA

Street and Burns push Bulls ahead of WA

A massive opening partnership between Test opener Joe Burns and rookie Bryce Street has given Queensland the ascendancy in their crucial Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Queensland reached stumps on Saturday at an imposing 4-301, a lead of 24 runs after WA were dismissed late on day one for 277.

The openers batted judiciously to put on a stand of 171 at nearly three runs an over.

Burns seemed set for a second century in as many innings after his sparkling knock against Victoria last week, only to be caught and bowled by Matthew Kelly for 93.

Burns, who played for Australia in the Test series against Pakistan and New Zealand this summer, struck 12 boundaries in his 162-ball innings.

Street grinds out a second Shield hundred

Street managed to reach three figures, equalling his highest score, before he fell in the final hour for 115, caught behind off Kelly (2-52).

It was Street's second first-class century with the first also coming against WA earlier in the season.

The other wicket-takers for WA were David Moody, who claimed his 100th first-class scalp when knocking over Nathan McSweeney (11), and Aaron Hardie, who had captain Usman Khawaja caught at second slip for nine.

Three wickets in the final session offered WA a glimmer of hope after a long day without reward.

Defeat would mark the end of Western Australia's Shield final hopes, while second-placed Queensland are looking to hold off a host of challengers amid a logjam in the standings.