Richardson's four puts WA in control

WA attack enjoys fruitful day as Bulls rolled for 211

Jhye Richardson has been at his miserly best as Western Australia took the first-day honours in their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland in Perth.

Richardson snared 4-40 from 20.2 overs to skittle Queensland for 211, with the performance a timely boost for the 26-year-old as he attempts to win back his Test spot.

In reply, WA finished the day at 1-3 after Mark Steketee snared the scalp of Sam Whiteman for a first-ball duck.

Corey Rocchiccioli was sent in as a nightwatchman, and he survived eight balls to ensure WA didn't lose any more wickets.

Richardson rips through Bulls batters

Queensland were in a world of pain at 5-86 before Usman Khawaja (56 off 159 balls) and Michael Neser (56 off 113 balls) guided the visitors out of danger.

The Bulls struggled for runs on the green WACA deck, with the star-studded top order crumbling.

Matthew Renshaw (1), Joe Burns (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (6) all fell cheaply as the visitors crashed to 3-26.

Richardson set the tone for the day when he found the edge of Renshaw with the fifth ball of the morning.

Alarm bells were ringing for the Bulls when Aaron Hardie (2-29) bowled Labuschagne before getting Burns to edge behind.

Khawaja and Jack Clayton (17 off 68 balls) then combined for a 44-run partnership that spanned 22.1 overs to get the Bulls' innings back on track.

Clayton eventually fell at the hands of Lance Morris, and Queensland crashed to 5-86 when Jimmy Peirson edged to Cameron Bancroft in the slips.

Khawaja proved a stiffer obstacle to remove, but his innings finally ended when he was stumped off the bowling of spinner Rocchiccioli (2-26 off 17 overs).

Neser was given a life on 14 just before the break when a diving Cameron Bancroft dropped a difficult one-handed chance at second slip.

His half-century ensured Queensland made it past 200.

Veteran Shaun Marsh was a notable absentee yet again for WA when the squads were lodged.

Marsh had been tracking well in his recovery from a knee injury, but his comeback plans were scuppered by a recent calf tear.