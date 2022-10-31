Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Richardson's four puts WA in control

Western Australia elected to bowl and made good use of a green WACA pitch on day one, bowling Queensland out for 211, however did lose one late wicket themselves

AAP

31 October 2022, 08:30 PM AEST

