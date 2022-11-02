Hardie, Cartwright WA's heroes in unlikely chase

Western Australia have recovered from 4-24 in pursuit of 194 to pull off a famous three-wicket Marsh Sheffield Shield win against Queensland.

Heroic knocks from Aaron Hardie (70 not out) and Hilton Cartwright (69) lifted WA from a dire position to an improbable victory over the Bulls at the WACA Ground.

Sealed with a straight drive: Hardie’s winning moment

The Bulls bowlers struck early on Wednesday, continuing the tough time for batters on a lively pitch at the Perth ground.

But former Australian allrounder Cartwright and Hardie came together at 6-82, putting on a stand of 71 runs - the hosts' best partnership of the match.

Queensland quick Michael Neser (5-36), who took all three wickets in the morning session, broke through for the crucial wicket of Cartwright just after the tea break.

But Hardie was able to guide WA home with Joel Paris for the reigning champion's second win of the season.

The 23-year-old backed up top-scoring with 44 in WA's first-innings to cement his status as an outstanding lower-order batter.

Hardie also finished with three wickets for the match in an outstanding all-round display.

Neser ripped through WA's top-order, including the bizarre dismissal of Corey Rocchiccioli.

The WA spinner, who came in as nightwatchman for the second time in as many days when opener Sam Whiteman was dismissed just before stumps on Tuesday, was out hit wicket when he fell on his stumps following a Neser bouncer.

Rocchiccioli falls on his stumps after searing Neser bouncer

It came after the green WACA pitch led to 20 wickets falling during a crazy second day to hasten the finish of the match.

WA were skittled for 115, giving the Bulls a first-innings lead of 96.

But Queensland collapsed from 0-39 to be all out for 97 in their second innings to pave the way for WA's stirring victory.

The Bulls will be next in Shield action against Victoria at the Gabba on November 10, while WA will be at home again when they face South Australia on November 11.