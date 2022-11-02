Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hardie, Cartwright WA's heroes in unlikely chase

Allrounders Aaron Hardie and Hilton Cartwright have steered Western Australia out of giant trouble to secure a famous Sheffield Shield win over Queensland

AAP

2 November 2022, 07:57 PM AEST

