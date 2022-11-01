Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA, Queensland both skittled on crazy day at the WACA

Quicks Lance Morris and Joel Paris have combined for seven wickets to keep Western Australia's victory hopes alive after 20 wickets fell on day two

AAP

1 November 2022, 10:00 PM AEST

