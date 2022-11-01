WA, Queensland both skittled on crazy day at the WACA

Steketee gets six, Morris four as 20 wickets fall on day two

The green WACA monster proved to be a bowler's paradise as 20 wickets fell during a crazy day of Marsh Sheffield Shield action between Western Australia and Queensland.

Queensland paceman Mark Steketee snared 6-38 as WA were skittled for 115 on Tuesday, giving the Bulls a first-innings lead of 96.

The Bulls moved to 0-39 in their second innings, but Lance Morris (4-26) and Joel Paris (3-15) wreaked havoc as the visitors lost 10-58 to be all out for 97.

It gave WA a victory target of 194, and by stumps on day two they were 1-6 following the loss of Cameron Bancroft for a duck.

Sensational Steketee destroys WA with super six

Corey Rocchiccioli was thrust into the middle as nightwatchman for the second time in as many days and he survived the remaining overs alongside Sam Whiteman.

Earlier in the day, WA allrounder Aaron Hardie (44) and tail-ender Paris (26) ensured the hosts avoided complete embarrassment.

The green WACA deck had looked tricky to bat on during day one, but it was near unplayable on Tuesday as Steketee weaved his magic.

WA started the day at 1-3 and Steketee had figures of 5-9 off 7.5 overs during the morning session before Hardie and Paris steadied the ship.

WA's lowest-ever Shield total of 41 – set against South Australia in 1990 – was in danger of being broken when Steketee snared the key scalps of Hilton Cartwright (10) and Josh Philippe (1) to leave them reeling at 6-29.

'Absolutely nowhere': Morris gets Labuschagne and Khawaja

Emerging batter Sam Fanning attempted to stop the rot through sheer grit, scoring three runs from 38 balls at a strike rate of 7.89.

But when he became Xavier Bartlett's first victim, WA's tail was left exposed.

Hardie launched a much-needed rescue mission to keep the home side in the match with the 23-year-old cracking seven boundaries during his 74-ball knock.

Richardson rips through Bulls batters

Paris and Jhye Richardson (11no) also proved important in chipping away at Queensland's lead.

Most of Steketee's wickets came through edges as the fringe Australian quick made the most of the bowler-friendly conditions.

He wrapped up the innings with the scalp of No.11 Morris, but it wasn't enough to better his career-best Shield figures of 7-44 against South Australia last year.

Any thoughts of an easy Queensland victory soon evaporated as Morris and Paris came to the fore.

Marnus Labuschagne (2) and Usman Khawaja (0) were among Morris' victims as both fell to his express pace in the 15th over, while Paris tore through the middle opener.

Openers Joe Burns (31), Matthew Renshaw (26) and tail-ender Bartlett (22no) were the only batters to put up any real resistance in a Queensland innings that featured four ducks.