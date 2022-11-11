Hunt, McSweeney put SA in strong early position

Redbacks take day one honours after being sent in

South Australia have recovered from a forgettable 15 minutes to assume control of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia.

The Redbacks reached stumps 5-276 on day one at the WACA on Friday, with Nathan McSweeney (66no) continuing his strong form and Harry Nielsen unbeaten on 37.

The pair ensured the lapse in concentration didn't continue after three wickets fell in four overs - including two in two balls from Matthew Kelly (2-29 off 23 overs) - which threatened to ruin the Redbacks' day.

WA won the toss and sent the winless visitors in on a WACA wicket that was expected to offer plenty for the bowlers.

The hosts could only muster a run-out on the stroke of lunch though, the Redbacks then losing just one wicket in the middle session to be 2-177 at tea.

But Kelly found a way through the stubborn Henry Hunt (71) in the first over after the break and then had Jake Lehmann chasing a drive from his next ball.

Liam Scott negotiated the hat-trick ball but Lance Morris sent him packing three overs later, leaving the Redbacks 5-180.

Normal service resumed though, with Nielsen and McSweeney putting on 96 as shadows crept across the WACA.

Earlier Hunt and Daniel Drew (30) were cruising before the latter was caught on the crease by Kelly in Western Australia's only bright spot of the middle session.

Hilton Cartwright's direct hit run-out of Jake Weatherald (44) on the final ball of the first session was the only other source of joy for the WA before tea.

Kelly was the pick of the bowlers, with Cameron Gannon (0-62) failing to make an impact, Lance Morris (1-75) going for more than four an over and Aaron Hardie and Corey Rocchiccioli wicketless in 30 overs between them.