Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Hunt, McSweeney put SA in strong early position

South Australia dusted off the loss of two key wickets immediately after tea to finish day one 5-267 in their Shield clash against the Western Australia at the WACA

AAP

11 November 2022, 05:38 PM AEST

