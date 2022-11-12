WA clean up before Whiteman, Bancroft take charge

Kelly cleans up before twin tons see WA put foot down

Sam Whiteman and Cameron Bancroft have scored unbeaten centuries to put Western Australia in the box seat of their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia at the WACA.

On a dream day for WA, Lance Morris woke from his slumber as the Warriors claimed 5-21 to dismiss South Australia for 299.

In reply, Whiteman (131no) and Bancroft (117no) put the Redbacks' attack to the sword as WA finished day two at a commanding 0-256.

Whiteman entered the match on the back of a pair of ducks in the recent Shield win over Queensland.

But it was a different story on Saturday as the 30-year-old cashed in to post his 10th first-class century.

Bancroft, who scored 141 in last summer's Shield final, was just as dominant in posting his second ton of the season.

The unbeaten opening stand has put WA in prime position to build a big first-innings lead and snare a win that will help them reclaim top spot from Queensland.

The Redbacks resumed play on day two well placed at 5-276, but they lost 5-21 to be all out for 299.

Paceman Matt Kelly finished with 5-34 off 27 overs to be WA's best bowler, but it was Morris (4-93) who caused the bulk of the destruction on day two.

Morris, who can bowl in excess of 150km/h, returned figures of 1-75 off 18 overs on Friday.

But he came out breathing fire on Saturday on the way to figures of 3-18 during the morning session.

Kelly leads WA attack to return brilliant figures

South Australia lost 3-0 during a horror start to the day, with Morris the one who sparked the downfall.

Harry Nielsen (38) was the first to fall when his attempt to fend off a fierce Morris bouncer resulted in a catch to a diving Teague Wyllie at short leg.

Two balls later Nathan McSweeney (67) fell to Kelly, and Morris continued the destruction with the scalp of Ben Manenti for a duck.

Kelly and Morris claimed one more wicket each to wrap up the innings, before Bancroft and Whiteman took the game away from the Redbacks.