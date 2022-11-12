Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA clean up before Whiteman, Bancroft take charge

Western Australia wrapped up South Australia's innings in short time before taking complete control with the bat at the WACA

AAP

12 November 2022, 09:29 PM AEST

