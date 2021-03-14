Patterson shines as Scorpions keep top-two hopes alive

Scorpions keep WA winless after Patterson century

Bridget Patterson’s second century of the domestic 50-over season has helped South Australia cruise to a 70-run win over Western Australia in Perth, keeping their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

Patterson’s 103 helped the Scorpions post 7-251 at the WACA Ground, before their bowling attack – missing Australia pace trio Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown who are in New Zealand – bowled Western Australia out for 181 in 40.4 overs.

QUICK SINGLE Strano eyes chance as Aussies depart for NZ tour

South Australia’s bonus-point victory lifted them to fifth on the Women's National Cricket League table and sets up a blockbuster clash on Thursday when they host second-ranked Tasmania at Karen Rolton Oval.

Patterson, who scored 108 against the ACT Meteors last month, played the experienced hand at the top of the order alongside new opener Emma de Broughe, promoted to replace McGrath.

De Brough was run out on five, but Patterson formed key partnerships with first drop Josie Dooley (32) and No.4 Courtney Webb (51) as she first brought up her half-century from 78 balls, then reached three figures from 134 deliveries.

Patterson plunders century to lift Scorpions to big score

After her 141-ball innings was eventually brought to an end by Piepa Cleary, a cameo from No.8 Sam Betts (19no from 12 balls) lifted the Scorpions above the 250-mark.

Off-spinner Nicole Bolton (3-33) was the pick of the Western Australia bowlers, who endured another tough day in the field as their winless streak continued.

Their hopes of a successful chase were dealt early blows when openers Ashley Day (4) and Chloe Piparo (16), their leading run scorer, were dismissed inside six overs, and Megan Banting’s lean run continued when she was dismissed by the spin of Jemma Barsby for six.

Experienced former Australia batter Bolton held the key and stroked five boundaries in a bright start to her innings, but she was caught behind off the bowling of medium pacer Eliza Doddridge on 36, leaving WA in trouble at 4-77.

Play of the Day: Dooley sticks super reflex catch

Amy Edgar fought her way to a season-best 49, but highlights were limited for the WA batters as they were bowled out for 181.

The new-look Scorpions attack relished the added responsibility, stepping into the shoes of the missing Australia trio with aplomb. Brooke Harris claimed 3-41 from her 7.4 overs, while Doddridge finished with 2-24 from her five.

Reigning champions Western Australia will continue searching for their first win of the season when they host undefeated Victoria on Thursday, with the Vics to field a drastically different line-up after losing six players to Australian duties and Annabel Sutherland to injury.

With Victoria locked into a top-two spot, South Australia’s hopes of meeting them in the final on March 27 will rest on winning their final two matches of the season against Tasmania and the ACT Meteors, and hoping other results fall their way.