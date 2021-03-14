WNCL 2021

Patterson shines as Scorpions keep top-two hopes alive

Western Australia's tough season in the WNCL continued as South Australia romped to an emphatic victory at the WACA Ground

Laura Jolly

14 March 2021, 08:15 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

