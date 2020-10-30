Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

LIVE: Wade returns as Tasmania bowl against WA

Tasmania elect to bowl first against Western Australia as Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short both return to Shield cricket

30 October 2020, 10:49 AM AEST

