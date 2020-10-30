LIVE: Wade returns as Tasmania bowl against WA

Australia Test batter Matthew Wade has made his return to first-class cricket today for Tasmania’s Marsh Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia in Adelaide.

Having missed the opening two matches of the season to be with his family, Wade has returned to captain the Tassie side, taking the spot of veteran opener Alex Doolan, with Charlie Wakim to open the batting alongside Jordan Silk.

All eyes will again be on WA youngster Cameron Green, who was yesterday named in Australia's ODI and T20 squad to face India having scored 197 in the Shield last week.

QUICK SINGLE Green light: Batting prodigy set to reveal trump card

WA have recalled left-hander D'Arcy Short, who comes into the side in place of Ashton Turner.

Wade won the toss under cloudy skies and elected to field first.

Tasmania XI: Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Tim Paine (wk), Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Lance Morris