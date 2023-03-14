Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Boland straight into Shield groove after India return

Needing a win to reach the Sheffield Shield final, Victoria enjoyed a dream day one in Western Australia as Scott Boland returned to the side with four wickets

AAP

14 March 2023, 08:51 PM AEST

