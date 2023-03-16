Boland's four edges Victoria within 61 of Shield final spot

Victoria look certain to win their way into the Marsh Sheffield Shield final despite showers and bad light delaying their victory charge against runaway leaders Western Australia in Perth.

WA were bowled out for 236 in their second innings on Thursday, having forged a narrow 60-run advantage, with the match helped into a fourth day on the back of three rain stoppages.

Victoria looked set to chase 61 off five overs at the end of the day before the umpires ruled play could not continue due to bad light.

Victoria stayed narrowly ahead of third-placed rivals Queensland on bonus points on Thursday, meaning victory in the west will guarantee their progress to the season decider and a rematch with defending champions WA.

Western Australia resumed on day three at 3-88, still 88 runs away from making Victoria bat again.

They were six wickets down by the time they passed that mark as the Vics' adherence to line and length paid regular dividends.

Fergus O'Neill (3-52) did the main damage in the middle-order with key wickets in successive overs.

Ashton Turner (20) was the first of O'Neill's two scalps followed by the key wicket of top-scorer Hilton Cartwright for 82.

Cartwright struck 11 boundaries in a 194-ball stay at the crease.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe counter-attacked late in the innings and his unbeaten 30 ensured the match would go into a fourth day.

Fast bowlers Scott Boland and Mitch Perry also added to their day two haul, ending the day with figures of 4-69 and 3-44 respectively.