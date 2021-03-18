WNCL 2021

New-look Vics falter as WA end winless streak

Western Australia picked up their first points of the WNCL season, seeing off a Victoria side missing seven frontline players in Perth

Laura Jolly

18 March 2021, 06:52 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

