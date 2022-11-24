Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA tear through NSW again to remain unbeaten

Western Australian remain undefeated this Sheffield Shield season after a low-scoring victory over NSW on a tricky SCG wicket

AAP

24 November 2022, 02:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo