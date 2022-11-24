WA tear through NSW again to remain unbeaten

Rocchiccioli and Moody clean up as WA defeat hapless NSW

Western Australia have extended their sizeable lead at the top of the Sheffield Shield table after a 133-run win over cellar dwellers NSW.

The Warriors' fourth win of the season leaves the embattled Blues bottom of the table, with pressure mounting on coach Phil Jaques as he enters contract negotiation season.

From the off, bowlers dominated on a spinning and seaming SCG surface.

Sam Fanning’s first innings 61 was the highest score across four innings at the SCG // Getty

Set a target of 268, the hosts were skittled for a meagre 134 on day three after they could only manage 93 in their first innings.

With cracks lengthening on the lively wicket, NSW's batters faced another tough day at the office.

It took all of 10 minutes for paceman Matt Kelly to pick up his first victim of the day.

Coming around the wicket to left-hander Kurtis Patterson, Kelly drew the opener's edge as Patterson wafted outside off stump.

Three wickets for spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, and one apiece for D'Arcy Short and debutant Charlie Stobo, sent the hapless Blues into lunch at 6-85.

Rocchiccioli bowls WA to victory with fourth innings four-for

Rocchiccioli (4-68) and quick David Moody (3-28) mopped up the tail after the break.

NSW (93) and WA (127) were both bowled out on an eventful second day that saw 20 wickets fall.

On a pitch that has favoured the bowlers, the Warriors' modest first-innings 233 proved the difference.

It was a bittersweet outing for 29-year-old Blues spinner Chris Green, who impressed on his long-awaited Shield debut.

The journeyman tweaker picked up nine wickets, the most of the game, and top-scored for his side with 38no.

Green's dream debut capped off with five-wicket haul

The loss sees NSW remain in last place after South Australia salvaged a draw against Queensland on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio on Thursday, Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said Jaques' contract is set to go under review when the competition goes on break for KFC BBL|12.

"It's been made public that Phil (Jaques) is in the last season of his existing contract," Germon said.

"He's as aware as anyone that, with the legacy and the history of the Blues, as a coach you have to get results and develop players.

"It was always planned that there'll be a review."

NSW are yet to win a game after five matches, their worst start to a Shield season since 2008-09.