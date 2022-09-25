Philippe ton powers reigning champs to first up win

WA open account after Philippe, Short record stand

Josh Philippe has powered Western Australia to a season opening win as the reigning Marsh Cup champions sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition.

Philippe carried on his fine form from the off-season where he led Australia A to a four-day victory on their tour of Sri Lanka with his second List A century, starring in a record one-day opening partnership for WA against Victoria.

He survived a lineball caught behind decision on 62 that was adjudged not to have carried to Vics' wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb but hardly looked troubled until his eventual demise on 100 (off 96 balls) as WA hauled in Victoria's 9-274 with 14 balls to spare.

Philippe bashes Vics for second one-day ton

The right-hander was particularly brutal against young off-spinner Todd Murphy (1-55), launching him for two huge sixes down the ground and not allowing him to settle, with his first three overs costing 26 runs, a stark contrast to his 10 overs against NSW on Friday that went for 29.

"He's a very good bowler and we know that, so we had a plan to be aggressive to him early and not let him settle – that was plan and it came off," Philippe said after the match.

"I wanted to be out there as long as I can and try to get the boys over the line, so it's a bit disappointing to get out but obviously satisfying to get to a hundred because I think previously I'd get out a bit before.

"The last month leading into the first game has dragged on a bit so we we're all very keen to get going and it's nice to start the season with some runs and a win."

QUICK SINGLE Philippe eyes high middle-order role when Inglis returns

Philippe, who is hoping to lock down a high middle-order place in WA's star-studded batting line-up ahead of the return of reserve Aussie 'keeper-batter Josh Inglis, was the aggressor with partner D'Arcy Short unusually circumspect role in a stand of 166 for the first wicket.

Short struggled for rhythm early, missing several attempted cuts and drives but opened the shoulders upon reaching his half century, crunching Will Sutherland for six over mid-wicket and a boundary past fine-leg two balls later.

Sam Whiteman (14), Cameron Bancroft (21) and Ashton Turner (6) all came and went as the middle-order got the wobbles when Sutherland (2-54) found some reverse swing, and when he pulled off a one-handed blinder at cover to remove Short on 90, Victoria could sniff an unlikely victory.

Sutherland flies for one-handed blinder at cover

But last season's WA cricketer of the year, Hilton Cartwright (26no) and Sheffield Shield final hero Aaron Hardie (10no) guided them home as Western Australia started their season exactly how the finished the last.

Earlier, a fine captain's knock from Handscomb rescued Victoria after WA's fearsome pace attack blazed through the hosts top-order.

Even without fringe Test quick Jhye Richardson, who missed with a minor hamstring complaint, an international quality attack of Jason Behrendorff, Joel Paris, Lance Morris and AJ Tye had the Vics on the ropes at 5-92 after 20 overs.

Skipper Handcomb's crucial 93 lifts Vics

The in-form Will Pucovski (5) suffered a rare miss, feathering a delivery from Behrendorff through to wicketkeeper Philippe, while Marcus Harris (8) misjudged a seaming delivering from Paris (2-44) and was out lbw without offering a shot before Mackenzie Harvey (15) spooned the left-arm quick to mid-on after another promising start.

The Victorian skipper looked to have found an ally in Matt Short (43), fresh off his game-winning six in Friday's rain-affected clash against NSW, but he chipped a full toss from veteran white-ball seamer Tye to Ashton Turner at mid-off.

Handscomb was watchful throughout the early stages of his innings as he weathered a fiery spell from Morris (1-56), who reached speeds up to 145kph, that brought the fifth wicket of Jono Merlo (2) and unsettled rising 20-year-old batter Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Crafty Tye deceives JFM with dipping slower ball

He then expanded his approach during the last third of the innings, launching Tye over long-off for six just after bringing up his half century and taking on Morris' short-pitched barrage in front of square.

But just as he was closing in on his fifth List A ton, he miscued a slower ball from Tye – who was the pick of the WA bowlers with 4-54 (10) – holing out to long-off for 93 while searching for quick runs.

Fraser-McGurk had also injected some spark into the Victorian innings with five fours in his 36 (42) in a 91-run sixth-wicket partnership with Handscomb but he too was deceived by a slower ball from Tye that dipped under his bat and clattered into the off-stump.

Bowlers Will Sutherland (24) and Sam Elliott (19no) hit a six each as they helped lift the hosts to a competitive 9-274 as the last five Victorian wickets added 182, but ultimately it wasn't enough to hold off WA's seasoned batting outfit.