Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Philippe ton powers reigning champs to first up win

Openers Josh Philippe and D'Arcy Short put on 166 as Western Australia survived a late middle-order wobble to open their campaign with a five-wicket win against Victoria

Jack Paynter at Junction Oval

25 September 2022, 05:30 PM AEST

