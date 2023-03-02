Tigers' batters tumble as Shield leaders WA dominate day one

Rocchiccioli, Stobo rip through Tasmania to make it WA's day

Tasmania's batting has again failed to deliver as high-flying Western Australia took early control of the penultimate round Marsh Sheffield Shield match at the WACA.

WA ended day one at 1-67, trailing Tasmania by just 112 runs with the visitors bowled out for 179.

There was some joy very late in the day for the Tigers with Cameron Bancroft, the Shield's leading run-scorer, caught close in off spinner Jarrod Freeman for 28.

Sam Whiteman ended the day unbeaten on 37, with nightwatchman Corey Rocchiccioli one not out.

It was a promising start for Tasmania after winning the toss, but their last six wickets fell for just 30.

Stobo takes one-handed stunner in follow through

It is the third time in a week that Tasmania were unable to reach 200 against Western Australia, following a crushing 383-run defeat for the Tigers in Hobart in their last match.

Despite the WACA's reputation for assisting pace bowlers, off-spinner Rocchiccioli led the way with 4-31, while Charlie Stobo (3-28) and Joel Paris (2-39) were the other multiple wicket-takers.

Openers Tim Ward (44) and Caleb Jewell (40) put on 72 for the opening wicket, with the score then taken to 1-103 before Tasmania lost 3-11.

Six batters reached double figures with Beau Webster (22) the next best.

Rocchiccioli puts Tigers in a spin with four-wicket haul

The visitors surprisingly omitted Ben McDermott for the match with Mac Wright coming in as the Tigers sought to arrest a three-match winless run.

Tasmania started the match a win shy of second-placed Victoria and third-placed Queensland, and defeat in the west will end their campaign.

Mitch Marsh returned for his first Shield match in nearly two years, while fellow one-day international Marcus Stoinis was rested to begin his preparations for the upcoming three-match series in India.

Marsh will not bowl in the four-day match following a lengthy absence with an ankle injury.

Western Australia are two wins clear at the top of the standings and another win will guarantee hosting rights for this season's final later this month.