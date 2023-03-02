Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Tigers' batters tumble as Shield leaders WA dominate day one

Sheffield Shield leaders Western Australia trail by just 112 runs with nine wickets in hand after a poor day of batting by Tasmania handed the hosts the ascendency

AAP

2 March 2023, 09:30 PM AEST

