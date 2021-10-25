Marsh stands up as Redbacks crumble late

Marsh stars as WA overcome Redbacks, rain

Shaun Marsh has struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Western Australia to a six-wicket win over South Australia in a rain-affected Marsh One-Day Cup clash at the WACA Ground.

In a match with four rain delays, WA were originally set a victory target of 199 off 35 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system, before that was revised down to 165 off 27 overs.

WA slipped to 4-74, but Marsh (80no off 63 balls) and D'Arcy Short (35no off 27 balls) got the home side over the line with an unbeaten 93-run stand.

Marsh cracked 11 fours and a six in his classy knock.

Mighty Marsh the man again for WA

The game was still delicately poised with three overs to go and WA needing 29 runs for victory, but SA unravelled from that point.

Speedster Brendan Doggett bowled a delivery so wide that it didn't even hit the pitch, with WA peeling 12 runs off his wayward over.

Wes Agar fared even worse straight after, with the speedster bowling two no-balls and a wide to start the over.

Short made him pay, thumping a six off one of the free hits, before Marsh cracked two boundaries later in the over to secure victory with eight balls to spare.

Agar's over, which consisted of only four legal deliveries, ended up costing 19 runs.

Wild no-ball spree costs Redbacks at the death

Earlier, the Redbacks compiled a total of 6-193 off 35 during an innings that was disrupted three times by rain.

Opener Jake Weatherald top-scored for the visitors with 60 off 81 balls, while Daniel Worrall (31no off 25 balls) and Nathan McAndrew (21no off 15 balls) combined for an unbeaten 55-run partnership to boost South Australia's score.

Danger man Travis Head, who had posted scores of 163 and 230 in his two previous one-day knocks this season, was out for 28 when he edged Lance Morris behind.

The Redbacks were struggling at 3-48 in the ninth over, but the second rain delay allowed them to regroup and stop the wobbles.

WA speedster Matt Kelly (2-37) dismissed Weatherald and Ryan Gibson in consecutive balls later in the innings.

Kelly's hat-trick ball was a cracker, with Worrall almost edging it behind.

WA allrounder Cameron Green, who is vying for an Ashes berth, returned figures of 1-38 off seven overs.

