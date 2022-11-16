Record-breaking Tye sees WA sneak past Redbacks

WA survive Redbacks' late surge to stay undefeated

AJ Tye has become Western Australia's all-time leading wicket-taker in the one-day format and smashed a six to get his side over the line in the penultimate over after a late fightback from South Australia.

Fringe Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis notched his highest score since July 2021 in his third match back for WA after a crushing hand injury last month that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup.

Inglis (85 off 70 balls) and Josh Philippe (55), who continued his sensational white-ball start to the season which sees him 78 runs clear of the next highest run-scorer, put the hosts in a strong position at the WACA after Henry Hunt's maiden one-day century helped set WA 267 to win.

Inglis finds form for WA with swashbuckling 85

But the Redbacks roared back into the contest late, taking 5-34 to reduce WA to 8-254 with 13 runs still required from 20 balls remaining.

And with 11 still required for victory, Nathan McSweeney spilled a chance off the bat of Joel Paris (15no off 11 balls) at deep square leg in the 48th over that would have sent the match right down to the wire.

Tye (11no off eight) then saw the hosts to the victory target the following over with nine balls to spare, launching off-spinner Ben Manenti over the long-off rope to cap an outstanding individual day.

Inglis, who was a late withdrawal from Australia's World Cup squad after cutting his open his right hand in a freak golfing accident, limped off after twisting awkwardly during a pull shot that was caught by a sliding McSweeney at deep square leg in the 44th over, but appeared fine after the match and it's not yet known if he sustained another injury.

Inglis, who has suffered from a lack of game time in the last 12 months after stints with Australia's extended squad during the pandemic, was back to his best against the Redbacks on Wednesday, smashing nine fours and a six to put WA on the verge of victory.

It was his best knock since his epic 118 not out off 61 balls while playing for Leicestershire against Worcestershire in last year's T20 Blast in England.

McAndrew magic breaks through Short's defence

Redbacks skipper Hunt (103 off 137 balls) lifted South Australia to 6-266 in the top-of-the-table clash with a career-best knock after the visitors were asked to bat first, adding a List A century to his seven in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

McSweeney also contributed 51 and Jake Lehmann's late blows (37no off 25) had SA in the contest and in with a chance to draw level with the formidable WA outfit at the top of the Marsh Cup table.

Tye claimed two wickets in the final over of the Redbacks innings as his 2-53 took his career domestic one-day tally to 104, eclipsing the previous WA record of 103 set by Kade Harvey.

Hunt lays Redbacks' platform with maiden one-day ton

Former Queensland star James Hopes holds the all-time record with 155 scalps, but Tye could finish his career in second spot if he is able to surpass Stuart MacGill (124 wickets), Nathan Hauritz (120) and Xavier Doherty (120).

Wednesday's result sees the defending champions sit on top of the ladder with a perfect 5-0 record, eight points clear of the Redbacks in second who have three wins from their five matches.

WA also sit on top of the Sheffield Shield table.

Both sides next Marsh Cup match isn't until February 15 when WA travel to Adelaide for the return clash.

South Australia next face Queensland in the Shield beginning on Sunday, while WA travel to the SCG to face NSW on Tuesday.