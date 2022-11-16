Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

Record-breaking Tye sees WA sneak past Redbacks

Josh Inglis found form with his best knock in more than a year as AJ Tye became WA's all-time leading one-day wicket-taker as they survive a late surge from South Australia

Jack Paynter

16 November 2022, 09:30 PM AEST

@jackpayn

