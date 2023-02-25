WNCL 2022-23

Five SA wickets fall in final over to hand Tasmania victory

Tasmania win the WNCL Final by a single run in dramatic fashion as a see-sawing match exploded in scarcely beleivable scenes in the final over with South Australia imploding to lose five wickets

AAP

25 February 2023, 02:15 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo