Queensland remain undefeated with bonus point win over ACT

Jonassen, Redmayne set up big Queensland win

Queensland have dealt the ACT Meteors a crushing nine-wicket defeat with a whopping 158 balls to spare to cap off a successful weekend for the home side at the Gold Coast's Bill Pippen Oval.

Captain Jess Jonassen was typically economical with ball in hand to claim 2-5 from her seven overs, before opener Georgia Redmayne sealed a bonus point win with an unbeaten 62 in the run chase.

The bonus point win continued Queensland's stellar start to the season as they remain undefeated from their four WNCL matches so far.

Queensland's bowling attack was firing from all cylinders on the Gold Coast, with each of the seven bowlers called upon by Jonassen claiming a wicket on their way to dismissing the Meteors for 132 all out in 37.4 overs.

Jonassen's brilliant spell included three maidens and an incredible 37 dot balls, while Queensland's pace trio of Georgia Prestwidge (2-17), Courtney Sippel (2-27) and Nicola Hancock (1-25) immediately had the Meteors on the back foot with their top three batters back in the dugout inside the opening eight overs.

The ACT batting card reflects what was a tough day on the park for the visitors, with No.8 batter Holly Ferling top-scoring with 22 not out.

In pursuit of just 132, the Queensland top order were predictably clinical with steady opener Redmayne playing a chanceless innings on the way to a second half-century of the season.

ACT captain Katie Mack utilised eight bowlers to try and stop the flow of runs from the Redmayne blade, but the left-hander proved too strong for the visitors, reaching the boundary 11 times to lead her side to victory.

Pace bowler Olivia Porter was able to break the opening partnership between Redmayne and Georgia Voll (35) in the 15th over before Annie Wickman removed No.3 Ellie Johnson for 23 in the 22nd over.

But in the end, there was nothing the ACT Meteors could do to prevent Redmayne from mowing down the slim total as they slumped to a fourth straight loss to start the season.

The Fire no doubt head into the Weber WBBL|08 break full of confidence in their ability to repeat their title-winning efforts of 2020 when they resume their WNCL campaign at the conclusion of the WBBL in late November.

The WNCL action continues on Tuesday with Victoria hosting Tasmania at Melbourne's Junction Oval.