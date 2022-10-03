WNCL 2022-23

Queensland remain undefeated with bonus point win over ACT

A super spell from Jess Jonassen and a half-century for Georgia Redmayne guided Queensland to a thumping win over the ACT

Emily Collin

3 October 2022, 07:59 PM AEST

