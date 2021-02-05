Stalenberg, Hall help Tassie maintain unbeaten start

Tasmania bowlers set up win to keep Tigers unbeaten

Naomi Stalenberg has made herself at home at her new state, helping Tasmania eke out a gritty four-wicket win over South Australia to continue their unbeaten run in the domestic 50-over competition.

After a strong bowling display on a worn Phillip Oval deck limited the Scorpions to 174 all out, Stalenberg’s 66-ball 47 anchored the chase, as the Tigers reached their target with four wickets in hand and 4.1 overs to spare.

South Australia’s enviable new-ball attack of swing bowler Megan Schutt and teenage pace ace Darcie Brown piled the pressure on Tasmania’s top order, with Rachael Priest (eight off 23) and Sasha Moloney (two from 25) unable to weather the storm.

Australia allrounder Nicola Carey, fresh off her maiden WNCL century on Wednesday, made another start but was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker’s end for 20, leaving the Tigers shaky at 3-64 after 10 overs.

Stalenberg and Heather Graham (31) kept the scoreboard ticking over, and although the dismissals of both lifted South Australia’s hopes of an unlikely win, the experienced hand of Corinne Hall guided Tasmania to victory with an unbeaten 31.

While not the result the Scorpions had hoped for with a raft of new recruits, the form of Schutt (3-26 from 10 overs) and Brown (0-15 off six) would have pleased not only the South Australian camp, but the watchful eye of Australia selector Shawn Flegler in the stands.

"It was a brilliant day particularly for our bowlers, they did an awesome job this morning," Stalenberg said after play.

"They were phenomenal with their plans and we were able to take consistent wickets which kept them to a chaseable total.

"We lost a few wickets at the start, but we got a few partnerships through the middle there… it was great to get a good partnership with Corinne and get us over the line."

Earlier, electing to bat first on a wicket that had proved difficult for batters during Wednesday’s clash between Tasmania and the ACT, Scorpions openers Tahlia McGrath and Bridget Patterson made a cautious start, reaching 0-35 from the first 10 overs.

Tahlia McGrath added 1-35 to her 20 runs // Getty

McGrath, hoping to impress the Australia selectors ahead of next month’s tour of New Zealand, struck two boundaries but could not make the most of her start, caught behind off the bowling of left-arm spinner Sam Bates for 20.

Debutant Josie Dooley, coming in at No.3 following her arrival from Queensland, made a limited impact, trapped lbw by Nicola Carey for two, while fellow new arrivals Courtney Webb (20) and Jemma Barsby (3) both suffered the same fate to the bowling of Tigers skipper Moloney.

Patterson looked the key for the Scorpions but her hopes of batting deep into the innings were thwarted when she was caught short attempting a quick single, run out for 35 from 71 deliveries.

At 7-125 and desperately needing runs to build a defendable total, veteran Tegan McPharlin stepped up with 32, as the Scorpions were bowled out for 174 in 47.3 overs.

Tasmania return home to prepare for their next scheduled match against Western Australia on February 19, while South Australia will take on the ACT Meteors on Sunday.