IPL 2023

'Legend' Chahal jumps Bravo as IPL's most prolific bowler

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history as Rajasthan Royals crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets

AP

12 May 2023, 07:24 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo