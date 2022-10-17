ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe too strong for Ireland as Raza puts on show

A vintage Sikandar Raza knock set things up for Zimbabwe before the Chevrons seamers shone with the new ball

AAP

17 October 2022, 11:58 PM AEST

