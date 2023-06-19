ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023

Zimbabwe's WC quest off to flyer after Ervine, Williams tons

Centuries to Craig Ervine and Sean Williams have kickstarted Zimbabwe's World Cup qualification campaign in perfect fashion, knocking off Nepal by eight wickets

Josh Schonafinger

19 June 2023, 01:16 AM AEST

@joshschon

