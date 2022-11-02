ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Dutch down Zimbabwe to break Super 12s duck

The Netherlands have beaten Zimbabwe by five wickets in Adelaide to record an historic T20 World Cup victory

undefined undefined

2 November 2022, 06:29 PM AEST

