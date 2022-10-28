ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in final-ball thriller

Zimbabwe have pulled off one of the great T20 World Cup upsets by beating Pakistan in a match decided by a run out on the final ball

AAP

28 October 2022, 07:31 AM AEST

