Zimbabwe stun Pakistan in final-ball thriller

Chevrons shake up Group 2 with miracle in Perth

Pakistan's hope of advancing to the T20 World Cup finals has been dealt a massive blow as Zimbabwe secured a pulsating one-run upset win in yet another final-ball thriller.

In reply to Zimbabwe's 8-130 on Thursday night, Pakistan's run chase was a topsy-turvy affair, but they were on track for victory after getting the equation down to four runs required off the final four balls.

Mohammad Nawaz, whose horror final over against India cost his team victory at the MCG, this time looked set to be the match winner in Perth after moving to 22.

But when he was caught at mid-off on the penultimate ball of the innings, it left Pakistan needing three off the final delivery.

Shaheen Afridi, facing the final delivery from Brad Evans, bunted the ball down the ground in what under normal circumstances would only end up being a single.

But with Pakistan needing two to send it to a Super Over, Afridi tried to scramble back for the second.

Zimbabwe fans would have had their hearts in their mouths when wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva fumbled the incoming throw.

But when Chakabva recovered from the juggle and whipped off the bails, it sparked wild celebrations among Zimbabwe's players.

"I'm just happy that I managed to gather it in the end," Chakabva said.

"It did skid a little bit and coming at pace like that I had to try to watch it. Fortunately, it stuck in the end.

"I can't even describe the feeling (when the bails came off). I was more theatrical than I've ever been. It's such a massive win for us, and it means so much to the boys.

"The people back home have been superb. The whole nation has been behind us. We've already seen some videos from back home, in every place people celebrating. We can see what it means to them."

Zimbabwe, whose opening match against South Africa was abandoned due to rain, are now in the running to progress after producing one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Pakistan will now need something of a miracle to make it through to the semi-finals.

"To be honest it's hard," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said of the back-to-back losses.

"We will sit and discuss the mistakes and come back strongly."

Pakistan were struggling at 3-36 in the eighth over after Azam (4), Iftikhar Ahmed (5) and Mohammad Rizwan (14) all fell cheaply.

Pakistan recovered from that stumble to move to 3-88, but two wickets in as many balls to spinner Sikandar Raza (3-25) thrust Zimbabwe back into the contest.

When Shan Masood (44 off 38 balls) was stumped a short time later, Pakistan were 6-94, needing 37 off 29 balls.

Nawaz's knock looked set to be enough to get his team over the line, but his late dismissal proved to be the turning point.

Earlier, Pakistan had sparked a collapse of 4-0 to restrict Zimbabwe to 8-130.

Sean Williams (31 off 28 balls), Regis Chakabva (0), Sikandar Raza (9), and Luke Jongwe (0) all fell during a disastrous six-ball stretch as Zimbabwe slumped to 7-95.