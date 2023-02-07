Zimbabwe v West Indies Tests - Men

Chanderpaul hits double ton as records fall

Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul combined for a West Indies record 336-run partnership as the latter scored his maiden Test 200

AP

7 February 2023, 07:25 AM AEST

