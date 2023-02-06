Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit tons in rain-hit Test

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul started a truncated second day in their 50s and finished it with unbeaten centuries as West Indies advanced to 0-221 against Zimbabwe in the rain-hit first Test.

Only 38 overs were bowled on Sunday due to the weather as the visitors resumed their first innings on 0-112 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo following a first day that was also cut short.

Brathwaite (116 not out) and Chanderpaul (101 not out) each resumed on 55 and reached their tons with relative ease.

First-gamer Chanderpaul shows fight with maiden fifty

Brathwaite brought up his hundred with a shot down to third man. It was his 12th Test ton.

For Chanderpaul, who made his Test debut against Australia in November, it was his first Test century.

"Kraigg is a guy who values his wicket, he doesn't give it away," Chanderpaul said.

Zimbabwe spin bowler Wellington Masakadza (0-30) said his side were still in the game, despite the challenging bowling conditions after West Indies chose to bat first on Saturday.

"It's always difficult to bowl first in Bulawayo, but we will get better tomorrow," Masakadza said.

"I thought we bowled well, same as yesterday. We just weren't lucky enough, we missed outside edge, and balls falling short. But we didn't let them get away, which is a big positive in Test cricket."

Both games of the two-match series will be in Bulawayo.

The West Indies lost 2-0 in Australia in their last series in December and interim coach Andre Coley is in charge of the team for the first time.

Zimbabwe haven't played Test cricket in 18 months since losing a one-off match at home to Bangladesh.