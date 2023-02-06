Zimbabwe v West Indies Tests - Men

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit tons in rain-hit Test

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored tons in an unbroken 221 stand as West Indies compiled 0-221 in the rain-hit first Test in Zimbabwe

6 February 2023, 07:23 AM AEST

