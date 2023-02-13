Zimbabwe v West Indies Tests - Men

Motie puts Zimbabwe in a spin with seven wickets

Gudakesh Motie tears through Zimbabwe on day one in Bulawayo to put the tourists in a commanding position

AP

13 February 2023, 07:09 AM AEST

