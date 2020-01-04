Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Depleted Black Caps suffer yet another blow

X-rays confirm Matt Henry has suffered a broken thumb, but the quick will continue to bowl in the third Test

Sam Ferris at the SCG

4 January 2020, 10:20 AM AEST

