Short gets IPL opportunity after replacing Bairstow

Short dazzles in Adelaide with six-hitting frenzy

Matt Short has been handed a big opportunity to showcase his T20 excellence with an Indian Premier League debut after being snapped up as an emergency replacement by the Punjab Kings.

The Adelaide Strikers star, who was voted player of the tournament in KFC BBL|12, has been drafted in to replace England star Jonny Bairstow, who's failed to recover from surgery in time for the two-month tournament which begins next week.

Still uncapped, it presents a great opportunity for the 27-year-old Victorian batter, who enjoyed a spectacular Big Bash campaign by scoring 458 runs – the second-highest in the tournament – at an average of 35.23 and strike rate of 144.47.

The Trevor Bayliss-coached IPL outfit were attracted by Short’s stand-out performances, not least an unbeaten century in a record chase against the Hobart Hurricanes, as well as his ability to chip in with tidy off-spin.

Captain Short smacks incredible hundred

His form had led teammates and coaches to call for him to get a shot with the national T20 team, while Ricky Ponting reckoned Short was good enough to be in contention for a place at one of the IPL franchises.

He now gets his chance as Bairstow is not ready to return after undergoing surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury he suffered on the golf course in September.

The injury also ruled the 33-year-old out of England's Twenty20 World Cup triumph but the Yorkshireman expects to be back in contention for an Ashes place this summer.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🚨 We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement. #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/NnUMjCe8jV — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 25, 2023

Short, who's been in tremendous form for Victoria with three centuries and three half-centuries in his last seven first-class and List A matches, is currently in action in the Sheffield Shield final, and will be flying out afterwards with Punjab's first match set for next Saturday.