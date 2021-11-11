ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hayden backs out of form Fakhar to fire against Aussies

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, acting as a batting consultant for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, has backed under fire top order player Fakhar Zaman to hit form in Friday morning's semi-final against Australia

Reuters

11 November 2021, 02:12 PM AEST

