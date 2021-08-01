Hayden joins Test stars in annual sleepout

Matthew Hayden, Mitch Johnson and Meg Lanning among the cricket stars to sleepout on Sunday to raise awareness of youth homelessness

Adam Burnett

1 August 2021, 11:00 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

