Kuhnemann sidelined for Durham with back injury

Matthew Kuhnemann's impressive start to his stint with county side Durham has hit a snag with the in-form Test spinner sidelined with a back injury.

Kuhnemann, who played three Tests on Australia's tour of India in February, has shone in his maiden first-class stint abroad, bowling Durham to a final-day County Championship win over Worcestershire earlier this month with a five-wicket haul.

But the 26-year-old, currently equal top of the second division's wicket-takers list with 12 victims at 22.58, hurt his back against Glamorgan last week and only bowled four overs for the match.

Durham have called in one-time England Test leg-spinner Matt Parkinson for their clash with Derbyshire as a replacement on loan from Lancashire, for whom he has played just a solitary match this season.

It is understood Kuhnemann is expected to be out for at least four weeks, which would rule him out of Durham's next three four-day games.

It is a blow for the Queenslander who has had a rapid rise in recent months. He started the recent home season as his state team's second spinner behind Mitchell Swepson but earnt a shock call-up for Australia's Test tour of India.

Kuhnemann ended up playing the final three matches of the series and took 5-16 in Indore to set up a rare Test victory by a visiting team in India.

He missed selection for Australia's World Test Championship and Ashes squad, with Todd Murphy now firmly entrenched as Nathan Lyon's understudy.

Murphy, incidentally, was initially recruited by Durham to play in the early stages of the county season before pulling out. But the county's director of cricket, Marcus North, said last month Durham will "look forward to welcoming him to the club later in the summer".

Elsewhere in the UK, Sean Abbott will not get to prove his wares at the venue for this year's Ashes series opener, Edgbaston, with Surrey confirming the Australian allrounder will sit out their clash with Warwickshire.

"Sean Abbott is rested for this game as agreed with Cricket Australia and Cricket New South Wales at the time of signing a contract at the club," read a statement on Surrey's website.

Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will be in action against a Leicestershire side led by Peter Handscomb. Both Neser and Handscomb have a point to prove after their omissions from the Australia’s Test squad.

"I was really disappointed at the start but I had a very good conversation with (selection chief) George Bailey and he was pretty clear about where I stand," Neser told News Corp this week.

"He told me it’s a long tour and they can bring me in at any stage depending on conditions. At least I am over here and playing cricket. That is a positive."

Recent Test recall Marcus Harris will go head-to-head with Nathan McAndrew in Bristol as Gloucestershire host Sussex, while Wes Agar will make his Lord's debut in Kent's clash with Middlesex.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)