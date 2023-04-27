County Championship Division Two 2023

Kuhnemann sidelined for Durham with back injury

Strong start to overseas stint halted for left-armer, while Sean Abbott will also miss the upcoming round of County Championship matches

Louis Cameron

27 April 2023, 02:55 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo