‘Shocked’ Kuhnemann whisked into India calculations

Kuhnemann a 'live chance' for Test debut in Delhi

Australia coach Andrew McDonald insists a "shocked" Matthew Kuhnemann is in the mix to play the second Test against India, with his Queensland teammate Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child.

Swepson was overlooked for the first Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs, and will now fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancée, Jess.

With left-arm spinner Ashton Agar also not picked in Nagpur, Kuhnemann is en route to Delhi and could play alongside Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy if another turning pitch is presented.

The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast closely observed fellow left-arm orthodox bowler Ravindra Jadeja mesmerise Australia during the first Test, watching from his hotel room in Melbourne after play in the Bulls' Sheffield Shield game that concluded on Sunday.

"He's a live chance to play in the next Test match," McDonald told reporters on Sunday. "If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go. That's why we've got four spinners in the squad."

Australia are hopeful Cameron Green, whose recovery from a finger injury has progressed well, could be available to play. The allrounder's return would increase the chances of the tourists considering three spinners.

They would need to weigh up whether that gives them a better shot at taking 20 wickets than recalling left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, who will also link up with the squad in the Indian capital.

Starc recently bowled without a splint for the first time since severely damaging his finger during the Boxing Day Test and is on track to also be available for selection.

Kuhnemann, a surprise limited-overs debutant for Australia on their tour of Sri Lanka last winter, claimed 2-55 off 21 overs and 1-67 off 23 overs at the MCG.

The 26-year-old was informed of his maiden Test squad selection on the third morning of that Shield clash.

"I got a phone call yesterday morning when we were walking out for the warm-up, to my surprise. I was pretty shocked and I was probably a little bit nowhere in the first session yesterday," Kuhnemann said after the Bulls’ 164-run defeat to Victoria.

"But it was a pretty amazing feeling and it's pretty cool to tell the boys as well at the warm-ups.

"I’ve watched every day (of the first Test), I've just been such a fan of these series, they're so good to watch. Todd Murphy was exceptional, and I watched how Jadeja bowled. I'm just really excited to be to get over there and be with the boys."

Murphy snared record figures on debut at the VCA Stadium but McDonald conceded the side's brains trust has concerns over whether he and Lyon, both right-arm off-spinners, are too alike.

"The question for us was, is it too similar with two spinners operating in tandem spinning the ball? Did we use enough angles over and around at certain times?" said the coach.

"I thought Todd Murphy - we talk about all the negatives out of the game – but I thought that was a huge positive for us as a team.

"It gives us a different look at some potential structures for the next team."

Matthew Renshaw, meanwhile, is carrying a knee concern, meaning the Aussies may be sweating even harder on Green’s availability to bat in the middle order.

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav