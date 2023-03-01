Matt's rise has been flat-chat, but Jadeja keeps him waiting

Kuhnemann's first Test five-for leads rout of India

Things are happening quickly for Matthew Kuhnemann.

So quickly, in fact, that not only is the Gold Coast-born spinner's head spinning from his rapid introduction to Test cricket, but even his own family is struggling to keep pace.

Kuhnemann's father Paul might have reasonably expected to see a fair amount of his son bowling on day one after India elected to bat first, despite his plane only arriving into Indore airport on Wednesday morning.

India's pre-lunch implosion hands Australia advantage

The unexpectedness of Kuhnemann's initial call-up and the complex process of arranging an Indian visa at short notice had prevented Paul from getting to Delhi for his debut.

Even getting to Indore was a last-minute decision given the difficulty of finding connecting flights, only booking in his travel four hours before departing.

As it turned out, Paul did get to witness the 26-year-old walk off the vibrant Holkar Stadium outfield holding the ball aloft after returning his maiden Test five-wicket haul and the best figures of his first-class career.

But that was despite having seen him bowl just three overs after he arrived at the lunch break when Kuhnemann already had figures of 3-14 and India were seven wickets down.

"It's been a whirlwind," Kuhnemann admitted at stumps with Australia holding a 47-run lead. "Every night I'm sort of just pinching myself.

"Even today just sitting in the change room, just looking around speaking to Starcy (Mitchell Starc) and Nathan Lyon and thinking, 'This is unreal, just be able to do this'.

"To even go out there and play with Steve Smith and all these other players and contribute to the team, it's really awesome."

Kuhnemann of course has had some experience in whirlwind debuts.

Last year he was helicoptered from Hambantota, on Sri Lanka's south coast, to Kandy, in the island's central hill region, to replace Ashton Agar during Australia's ODI series.

While he impressed in his maiden international campaign and stayed on in Sri Lanka as net bowler for the Test series that ensued, hopes of winning a Baggy Green anytime soon seemed farfetched.

Kuhnemann reflects on 'crazy' international debut

Even two-and-a-half weeks ago, the closest Kuhnemann thought he would get to seeing India on this ongoing tour was on television.

The Queenslander intently studied his fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja during the opening stages of the first Test, but only during the final hours of play given it commenced on the same day as the Marsh Sheffield Shield game he had been picked for against Victoria in Melbourne.

Kuhnemann was as shocked as anyone when he was told midway through that match, just his second first-class game of the season and the 13th of his career, that he would be flying to Delhi to join the Test squad.

'He's a great mate': Kuhnemann on getting Test cap from Marnus

His Bulls teammates had given him a rousing cheer on the MCG outfield when, at the urging of coach Wade Seccombe, he told them of his call-up on the morning of day three.

This Test, which Kuhnemann has put Australia in prime position to win after helping rout India for only 109, comes exactly two years after he made his first-class debut, underlining just how raw he is.

He conceded he had never played on a pitch that turned as much as the one in Indore and had been aided greatly by wisdom from Nathan Lyon, who counselled the younger spinner from his vantage point at mid-off.

QUICK SINGLE Kuhnemann, Khawaja deliver super day one for Australia

But Kuhnemann's experience in Sri Lanka, combined with a considerable amount of overs bowled on purpose-made spin pitches at Brisbane's National Cricket Centre as well as an MRF Academy stint in Chennai last year, has allowed him to get up to speed swiftly.

"We've had a subcontinent wicket back home in Brisbane, I've been bowling on that for six years, so (I've) been learning the craft and (learning) about how to bowl over here," he said.

"I'm a massive fan of Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin so I watch how they have bowled in the last few years.

"It's more so the mental side, dealing with the crowd and how quick things happen.

'This is unreal': Kuhnemann relishing first taste of Tests

"Me and Todd (Murphy) were on the MRF tour in Chennai probably six months ago and that left me in good stead to go well in these games."

At least Jadeja is slowing things down for Kuhnemann.

He closely watched how the Indian allrounder has varied his angle on the crease across the first two Tests and shifted to a shorter length after the ball loses its early shine.

But Kuhnemann's attempt in Delhi to engage further with Jadeja, whose case to be player of the series was strengthened further on Wednesday by taking all four Australian wickets before stumps, was politely rebuffed.

"I said, 'Have you got any tips for me?' after the last Test. He said, 'Yes ... at the end of the series.'"