Kuhnemann commits as Heat fend off rival interest

Despite serious interest from the Melbourne Stars, Matthew Kuhnemann commits to the Brisbane Heat for three more Big Bash seasons

Adam Burnett

28 June 2023, 09:11 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo