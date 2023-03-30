Kuhnemann pens Durham deal, replaces Murphy

The left-arm spinner is set for an extended UK stint at Durham and has replaced compatriot Todd Murphy, who won’t be available until after the Ashes

PA

30 March 2023, 07:23 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo