Extra allrounder key to Australia's World Cup push

Australia coach Matthew Mott has revealed the thought process behind a key change to his team’s T20 International line-up earlier this year – and how it is set to influence selection for the upcoming World Cup.

The decision to forego a specialist bat at No.6 in favour of an extra allrounder was brought into effect for the first T20I against England during the multi-format Ashes in July, and the Australians have stuck with the formula since.

Mott explained the decision had been made after a careful look at the statistics, which revealed they were rarely calling on the position for runs.

"I think it’s pretty clear the direction we’re going with selection, in terms of having multi-skilled players," Mott told cricket.com.au.

"A lot of the stats coming out said there’s a very limited number of balls the number six batter would face, I think it was on average seven balls per game.

"So, the theory behind a lot of our selections is picking our best five batters, with some dynamic batters in there, but then also having some flexibility with multi-skilled players at six, seven and eight."

In nine matches since Australia’s rejig, the player batting at No.6 was called upon on just three occasions, facing a total of 15 deliveries.

In nine T20Is since July, Australia’s top five has generally featured openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes.

As ever with T20 cricket, there is also an emphasis on flexibility, with the potential for the likes of powerful allrounder Ashleigh Gardner to be pushed up the order should the occasion call for it.

And with allrounders of the ilk of Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns and Nicola Carey – who all bat in the top order for their Rebel WBBL sides – all options for those spots at 6-8, it is not difficult to see why the Australians are backing their batting depth and looking to an extra option with the ball.

This selection rethink has left experienced international Elyse Villani – who was omitted from Australia’s squad that toured the Caribbean and met Sri Lanka on home soil in September and October – on the sidelines.

While a loss of form from the top order would of course prompt a rethink of the approach, Mott conceded it would be a difficult task for anyone to break into Australia’s T20 top-order, given they have lost just three matches since the start of 2018.

"Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning are primarily batters, (but) one is the captain and one is the vice-captain and both are world-class players,” Mott said.

"(Players) need to come in and show something others can’t do, whether it’s really dynamic and striking at 130, 140-plus or being an outstanding fielder.

"That’s the challenge for batters trying to break into our team at the moment.

"(But) that could change very quickly, if we lost a Healy (to injury) for example, at the top of the order, someone like a Villani would definitely come into consideration because she’s done that role for us in the past."

Therein lies the opportunity for players like Villani, with Australia almost certain to include a back-up specialist bat in their squad for the T20 World Cup in February and March.

Villani, who hit 344 runs at 24.57 for the Melbourne Stars in the recently completed Rebel WBBL, will be one of several players vying for that spot – and she made a statement smashing an unbeaten half-century for Australia A against India A on the Gold Coast last week.

Another option is Adelaide Strikers’ Bridget Patterson, while Renegades captain Jess Duffin, who turned down a spot in the Australia A squad in favour of AFLW pre-season training, will still be considered by selectors for the ICC event, should she make herself available.

"For someone who has had as much World Cup experience as (Duffin) and is performing, we’re definitely keen to look at her, but she’s got commitments with football," Mott said.

"She’ll need to discuss with them what’s achievable or possible, but from our point of view, we’ve never ruled her out."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network