Pace injection key ahead of World Cup bid

Express pace part of the long-term plan: Mott

Australia are seeking to 'rebrand' their bowling attack as one that will strike fear into the hearts of the world's batters, as they finesse their plans for next year's ODI World Cup.

Uncapped Darcie Brown has been included alongside fellow fiery quick Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's 17-player limited-overs squad, which is currently quarantining in Christchurch ahead of a three ODI, three T20I tour what will serve as perfect preparation for the ICC event in New Zealand next March and April.

QUICK SINGLE Vlaeminck set to turn up the heat on New Zealand

Having two express pace options in the national squad is a luxury that was not available to the Australia selectors in recent years - and a rarity worldwide in the women's game - and coach Matthew Mott is excited to see what the pair can do against the White Ferns.

"We certainly want to make a statement with some fast bowlers," Mott said from managed isolation on Wednesday.

"Over here the conditions with the swing will suit our bowling attack and I think it's a real point of difference which we've now got which we haven't had that much in the (recent past).

"The selection panel is really committed to trying to get pace into our attack.

"I think for a while in the world game pace off the ball has worked extremely well, and we've used that well.

"But with a World Cup coming up … we'll try and stay ahead of the (curve) and see what will work over here.

"Definitely there will be a pace flavour and swing (to the attack).

"That's why you Darcie Brown and Tayla Vlaeminck in there … (they) can come in and hopefully ruffle a few feathers."

Mott conceded there could be risks to bringing in the raw pace of Brown – who only turned 18 earlier this month and has played just one season of Rebel WBBL and a handful of domestic 50-over matches – against the likes of powerful New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine, but he believes the long-term pay-off will be worthwhile.

"(Pace) is really what we're trying to back," he said.

"The other part of that is there's probably a bit of short-term pain in that, those bowlers might go for more runs but we need to back our long-term plans as well.

"We feel like we've got other options who can cover, but we want to take (New Zealand) on with pace up front."

QUICK SINGLE How your team can make the WNCL final

Asked how close the Australia selectors felt they were to knowing their best 15 for the World Cup, Mott described their plans as "advanced".

Australia have included a host of extra pace bowling options in their squad, in part to cover potential injuries or the need to manage players during the condensed series, but also to canvas their options head of the ODI tournament.

Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry are core members of Australia's best XI, and injured allrounder Annabel Sutherland would figure in selectors' plans, alongside the likes of Vlaeminck and Brown.

Teenage quick Brown wins battle against QLD openers

Among other pace bowlers who will be vying for opportunities in New Zealand, and to make a statement ahead of the World Cup, are Belinda Vakarewa and Hannah Darlington and allrounders Nicola Carey and Tahlia McGrath.

"We've always had a very good spin attack, our batting line-up has been strong for a while and Megan Schutt and a couple of these other quicks relish these conditions," Mott said.

"Twelve months is a long time but we know our top 12 or 13 players.

"(But) you need a (complete) squad to win a World Cup. You've always got a few things that throw a spanner in the works late.

"So we want to broaden our thinking as much as we can, have back-up plans and make sure players have the opportunity to excel in the conditions and show how much they can adapt."

CommBank tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia ODI & T20I Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck

1st T20: March 28, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 5.10pm AEDT

2nd T20: March 30, McLean Park, Napier, 1pm AEDT

3rd T20: April 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 1pm AEDT

1st ODI: April 4, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 9am AEDT

2nd ODI: April 7, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

3rd ODI: April 10, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo