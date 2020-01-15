ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Mott locked in ahead of World Cup campaign

Australia head coach Matthew Mott will remain at the helm of the world's top-ranked team until at least the end of the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand

Laura Jolly

15 January 2020, 03:48 PM AEST

