CommBank Series v India - ODIs

'Quite rightly nervous': Quarantine conundrum looms

Australia's COVID-impacted lead-up to the series against India will see them draw on the depth in their squad throughout the multi-format contest

Laura Jolly

31 August 2021, 04:38 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

