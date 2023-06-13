England draw on inside knowledge for Ashes edge

England have tapped into the inside knowledge of three-time World Cup-winning former Australia coach Matthew Mott as they search for a way to counter the dominance of their Ashes rivals.

Australia, the world's top-ranked team, have held the coveted Ashes trophy since winning it back on English soil in 2015.

However, England head into this Ashes with a new head coach in Jon Lewis and playing a new brand of aggressive cricket – and with the help of some advice from one of the most successful coaches in the women's game.

Lewis said he had sought out Mott – who coached Australia from that 2015 Ashes triumph through a golden period of success before accepting a new job as England's men's white-ball coach in 2022 – ahead of February's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Mott provided thoughts on how the England team, who were seeking to claim their first T20 World Cup title since 2009, could approach the tournament.

"I had a really good conversation with Matthew," Lewis said on Monday after England unveiled their 15-player squad for the one-off Test at Trent Bridge starting June 22.

"We talked actually before the World Cup (in February) at quite a length about the Australian team.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get to play them at the World Cup but (we) still got a lot of information from that conversation.

"He was really open with me about how to play against the Australians, their strengths and them as people.

"But I've got my own insights now as well in terms of the (Women's Premier League) experience, Alyssa was the captain of the UP Warrioz where I was coaching and Tahlia McGrath was there and Grace Harris as well. So we've got a good insight into how they go about their business."

He said England would continue to embrace their new aggressive brand of cricket throughout the multi-format series, which also includes three T20Is and three ODIs.

England have not beaten Australian in any format since the final match of the 2019 Ashes in Bristol; they went winless through the 2022 Ashes tour in Australia and were also downed in the opening match of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March 2022, before losing the final of that tournament to the Aussies a month later.

"We will have to play our best cricket," Lewis said.

"We are very aware of the quality of the Australian side, we are very aware they are a formidable opponent and we are really keen to try and disrupt the flow of their game by playing the game the way we want to play it.

"If we can dictate the play more often than not, I think we have our best chance of beating the Australians but we're incredibly aware of the challenge that lies ahead of us because they've been a very dominant team for a long period of time."

England will face Australia A in a three-day warm-up fixture in Derby from Thursday, while the Aussies, who landed in England on Sunday, will take on England A in a red-ball practice match in Leicester.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)