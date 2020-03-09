Mott keen to savour success before next assignment

Australia coach Matthew Mott wants his triumphant T20 World Cup squad to lap up every moment of Sunday’s history-making win at the MCG – despite the fact they will be pulling out their passports once again in just a matter of days.

A tired but jubilant Australian squad greeted hundreds of fans at Melbourne’s Federation Square on Monday morning, having already had a group photo taken at the Botanic Gardens among other media commitments.

On Sunday, the majority of those players will fly to Durban via Johannesburg, for their first ever bilateral tour of South Africa.

The squad for those three ODIs and three T20Is will be announced in the coming days, but for now, Mott wants his players to simply enjoy a moment unlike any other.

"We’ve certainly got to celebrate this one, a home World Cup win doesn’t come around too often," Mott said on Monday.

"South Africa is going to be a tough tour physically and mentally, there’ll be some sore bodies and some tired minds.

"So we’ll have to talk about the strategy for South Africa, but I absolutely want the players to enjoy the next couple of days because they’ve achieved something incredibly special."

Sunday’s final attracted an Australian record crowd of 86,174, while more than a million more tuned in on television around the country.

The majority of the Australian players have spent their careers playing in front of crowds figuring in the hundreds – with many of those made up of friends and family.

For them, the reality of what happened at the MCG was still sinking in on Monday morning – both the 85-run win over India, and the celebrations that followed, which included dancing on stage with Katy Perry before spending hours in the dressing room with friends and family.

Finally, at around 2am on Monday morning, the Australian squad, coaches and staff made their way into the middle of the MCG for one last rendition of the team song.

It was also a moment for them to reflect on a rollercoaster of a tournament that had the lows of an early defeat to India and tournament-ending injuries to Tayla Vlaeminck and Ellyse Perry, through to the highs of overcoming South Africa and the Sydney rain to seal a spot in the final.

For Mott, he was most proud of the complete performance they put together in the decider, pummeling India’s strong bowling attack to post 4-184 before tearing through their top order and dismissing them for 99.

Australia’s woman will not play on home soil again until next summer, but their coach expects they will have earned a few new fans when that time comes, for both the national side and the Rebel WBBL.

"The style we play, the freedom the players played with, that’s going to get people in," he said.

"A lot of people maybe watched us for the first time last night and didn’t know what to expect and I think they would have walked away going, ‘what a spectacle’.

"It would have been great to win anyway and win ugly, but the style we played – you could see the obvious passion and fun the players played with.

"I think that’s what resonates with the public."

