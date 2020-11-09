Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Worth the wait as Renshaw adjusts to new role

Former Test opener celebrates his first hundred since moving down Queensland's batting order to No.5

Andrew Ramsey at ACH Group Stadium, Glenelg

9 November 2020, 08:43 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

