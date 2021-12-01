Men's Ashes Tour Matches

Recast, recalled Renshaw back on home turf

He's got the Allan Border Field outfield lining his backyard but that's not the only reason why Matthew Renshaw is smiling again

Louis Cameron

1 December 2021, 12:37 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo