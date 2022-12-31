Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Renshaw hails Khawaja influence for Test recall

With India on the horizon, Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have returned to Australia's Test squad ahead of the New Year's Test

cricket.com.au

31 December 2022, 01:10 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo