Renshaw's trophy hunt key to Strikers move

Ex-Test opener Matthew Renshaw has cited the desire to "win trophies" as a key consideration in his decision to leave Brisbane Heat and sign a three-year deal with Adelaide Strikers.

Renshaw is also looking forward to re-acquainting himself with Adelaide Oval where he played the first of his 11 Tests to date (against South Africa in 2016) and where he bludgeoned his highest KFC BBL score, an unbeaten 90 from 60 balls against the Strikers in BBL|08.

However, it's his belief that the Strikers – who lifted the trophy in BBL|07 and have finished top three in four of the past six seasons – have the firepower to once again challenge for the title that convinced him to make the move after three seasons with Brisbane.

During that time, Heat have failed to make the play-off rounds and have reached the finals just once (BBL|06) since winning the competition in its second iteration in 2012-13.

Despite being touted as a pre-tournament favourite last summer, they finished second-to-bottom with Renshaw their second-highest runs scorer (348 at 29) behind skipper Chris Lynn (387 at 29.76).

"For me, it's some trophies," Renshaw said today when asked about the goals that drove his decision to switch teams.

"(Strikers) is probably a similar team of players to the one that won the Big Bash a few years ago.

"Hopefully I can add to that and try and win a few trophies, then the personal stuff will take care of itself as well.

"If you've got team success it means some individuals are performing."

Renshaw said the move came about following approaches from Strikers coach Jason Gillespie and South Australia Cricket Association High Performance General Manager Tim Nielsen, and after having discussions with Strikers skipper (and current Test vice-captain) Travis Head.

The 24-year-old took a break from cricket at the end of last year's BBL season and acknowledged recently he was mentally "cooked" and needed a break from the game in order to rediscover his passion for it.

Having chosen to sit out the second half of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, which was ultimately cut short by the COVID19 pandemic, Renshaw now believes his cricket is "in the best spot it's ever been in".

He claimed the impending move to Adelaide for the duration of the coming BBL summer also provides something of a fresh start, and confirmed he had not considered leaving his adopted home state (he was born in England) despite the struggles he endured earlier this year.

"I think this is enough (of a change)," Renshaw said today.

"I've still got a few years left on my Queensland deal, so the Big Bash is sort of a new start for me.

"It gives me a little chance to get away from the comfort of Brisbane, and working with a few guys in the Adelaide Strikers franchise is really exciting for me as well.

"I think just a whole new change of scenery, working with a few guys that I've never worked with.

"It will be nice to get some new faces and some new opinions on what they think is good for my cricket."

Renshaw unleashes with rapid 60no

Even though the effectiveness of his off-spinners meant he has become a quasi-allrounder of late – he opened the bowling in several BBL games last summer and counts ex-Test teammate Nic Maddinson among his wickets – he sees his bowling as distinctly part-time.

But he is eyeing a place at the top of the order for the Strikers, who employed opening pair Phil Salt and Jake Weatherald in every match of BBL|09 with uncertainty now existing over whether overseas import Salt (recently named as a reserve player in England's ODI squad) will return for BBL|10.

Renshaw remains optimistic about resuming his own international career, which stalled after Australia's 2017 Test tour of Bangladesh despite him making a one-off return for the final Test of the controversial series in South Africa the following year.

The left-hander, whose 184 against Pakistan in 2017 made him one of only six Australia men to post a Test score of 150-plus before turning 21, has found inspiration in his Queensland teammate and good friend, Marnus Labuschagne.

"Cricket is one of those sports where everything can happen really quickly, when you get on a rich vein of form and score some runs," Renshaw said.

"Marnus is such a hard worker and I've seen it for the last six or seven years, how hard he works.

"And it's good to see that the hard work eventually brings success at the top level.

"Watching him, talking to him a lot over this pre-season as well, having him at home (in Brisbane during COVID restrictions) has been great for my cricket as well.

"Just chatting with him about how I can improve myself as a cricketer and hopefully be able to get back to that Australian team."