Men's Ashes 2023

English-born Renshaw halfway to boyhood Ashes dream

Matthew Renshaw is a chance to fulfil a boyhood dream by playing in the Ashes, even if the Australian once hoped it would be for England

AAP

20 April 2023, 08:22 AM AEST

