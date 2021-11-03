ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aussies open to getting fluid with batting order

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade says early wickets may see him appear early to keep key batters back from the new ball at the T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron

3 November 2021, 08:38 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

