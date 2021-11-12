ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Finisher Wade feared semi-final would be his final outing

The veteran wicketkeeper answered all the critics with an incredible innings that lifted Australia into the T20 World Cup final, and eased his worries about his short-term future in Australia's T20 side

Louis Cameron

12 November 2021, 07:52 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo